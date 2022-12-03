Facts

13:23 03.12.2022

Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

1 min read
Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

The accumulation of the allied group of troops continues on the territory of Belarus, there is no threat today, the situation in the Northern Operational Zone is controlled, commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev has said.

"To date, the situation in the Northern Operational Zone is controlled. But the accumulation of the allied group of troops continues on the territory of Belarus. Therefore, we are constantly monitoring this situation and preparing our forces for an adequate response. There is no threat from Belarus yet. The work we are doing should increase the stability of our defense and the adequacy of our response to the growth of this threat," the press service of the Command of the JFO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quoted Nayev as saying on Facebook.

According to him, in case of an increase in the military threat, depending on its quantitative and qualitative composition, additional forces and means are provided to strengthen the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #belarus #jfo

MORE ABOUT

16:49 22.11.2022
Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

Belarusian military use electronic warfare to complicate border surveillance for Ukrainian defense forces – Border Guard Service

13:14 10.11.2022
Belarus conducts activities to prepare, receive Russian mobilized – AFU General Staff

Belarus conducts activities to prepare, receive Russian mobilized – AFU General Staff

16:26 22.10.2022
Rada offered to recognize Belarus temporarily occupied by Russia

Rada offered to recognize Belarus temporarily occupied by Russia

18:09 17.10.2022
Russia to supply several hundred tanks, armored vehicles, artillery to Belarus as part of deployment of joint group of troops

Russia to supply several hundred tanks, armored vehicles, artillery to Belarus as part of deployment of joint group of troops

19:29 10.10.2022
Further military cooperation between Belarus and Russia to have serious consequences for regime – Czech FM

Further military cooperation between Belarus and Russia to have serious consequences for regime – Czech FM

14:19 29.09.2022
Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

17:44 11.08.2022
General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

17:07 11.08.2022
About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

16:59 21.07.2022
There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

There is risk of sabotage, reconnaissance groups' penetration into Ukraine from Belarus – intelligence agency

13:58 13.07.2022
Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

LATEST

Zelensky: Today Ukrainians want to restore their cultural, historical heritage, identity forgotten for a long time because of Soviet govt

Enemy shells Kherson region 28 times over past day

Occupiers shell Kherson, city left without electricity – Regional Administration head

General Staff: During day, strikes carried out on 17 places of accumulation of invaders, their equipment

Spain provides Ukraine with first Hawk air defense systems

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Ukrainian embassy in Spain also receives bloody package, police cordon off institution for security reasons – MFA

NSDC imposes sanctions on Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra governor Pavel, ex-MP Novinsky

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

Movement of Russian troops in Zaporizhia region may indicate inability to protect critical areas – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD