Accumulation of allied group of troops continues on Belarus territory, there is no threat - JFO commander

The accumulation of the allied group of troops continues on the territory of Belarus, there is no threat today, the situation in the Northern Operational Zone is controlled, commander of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev has said.

"To date, the situation in the Northern Operational Zone is controlled. But the accumulation of the allied group of troops continues on the territory of Belarus. Therefore, we are constantly monitoring this situation and preparing our forces for an adequate response. There is no threat from Belarus yet. The work we are doing should increase the stability of our defense and the adequacy of our response to the growth of this threat," the press service of the Command of the JFO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quoted Nayev as saying on Facebook.

According to him, in case of an increase in the military threat, depending on its quantitative and qualitative composition, additional forces and means are provided to strengthen the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.