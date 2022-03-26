Facts

09:45 26.03.2022

Nine enemy attacks repulsed in JFO area over day, about 170 people, 36 equipment destroyed, three aircraft, three UAVs downed – HQ

Nine enemy attacks repulsed in JFO area over day, about 170 people, 36 equipment destroyed, three aircraft, three UAVs downed – HQ

Over the current day, March 25, the Ukrainian servicemen repelled nine attacks of Russian occupiers in the JFO area, killed about 170 people and 36 units of equipment, shot down three enemy aircraft and three UAVs, the JFO headquarters said.

"Thanks to the skillful actions and skill of the Joint Forces' servicemen, nine enemy attacks were successfully repulsed over the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage on the Russian occupiers," the JFO headquarters said in the evening report on Facebook on Friday, March 25.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed eight tanks, 17 armored vehicles and 11 vehicles of the enemy.

The total losses of the occupiers amounted to about 170 people.

Air defense units in the sky of the Ukrainian Donbas shot down three enemy aircraft and three unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type.

