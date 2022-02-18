Facts

10:24 18.02.2022

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire regime in Donbas 60 times, six attacks recorded since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

Over the past day, Russia-led forces have carried out 60 violations of the ceasefire regime in Donbas, most with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. One serviceman was reported as wounded, another as injured, two civilians were also wounded, another three were shell-shocked. Since the beginning of the current day, six attacks have been recorded, without losses, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has reported.

"During the current day, six violations of the ceasefire regime by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have been recorded, four of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements… There are no losses among the military personnel of the JFO as a result of the enemy's actions," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Friday.

In particular, the enemy shelled Bolotene and Novohnativka with 122-mm artillery, twice Starohnativka with 120-mm mortars and heavy machine guns, Chermalyk with automatic machine-gun grenade launchers, and Shumy with 82-mm mortars.

Over the past day, on February 17, sixty violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded by the enemy, 43 of which involved the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

In addition, a flight of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, crossing the contact line was seen in Donetsk region.

"From the actions of the enemy, one serviceman of the JFO was wounded, another one received combat injuries. The soldiers are placed in a medical institution. The state of health of the wounded serviceman is of moderate severity, the injured serviceman is in a satisfactory health condition. Also, as a result of the shelling attacks by the Russian occupation forces, two civilians were wounded," the report says.

In addition, on the eve of enemy shelling attacks, the construction of a kindergarten, power lines, a gas pipeline were damaged and two private houses were destroyed in Stanytsia Luhanska. Three employees of the preschool educational institution received concussions. At the same time, Russian troops fired from artillery systems and damaged the building of a local secondary school, a gas pipeline and a private house in Vrubivka.

Interfax-Ukraine
