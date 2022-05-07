Eight enemy attacks repelled, 22 vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

On Friday, May 6, eight attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone, and 22 pieces of military equipment, as well as seven UAVs were destroyed, the JFO headquarters reported.

"During the current day, on May 6, the soldiers of the JFO group successfully repelled eight attacks of the enemy... Ukrainian defenders destroyed three tanks, eight artillery systems (of which four MLRS), seven units of combat armored vehicles, three units of special engineering and one enemy vehicle," a message posted on Facebook reads.

It is noted that the air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down seven unmanned aerial vehicles such as Orlan-10.