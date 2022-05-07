Facts

13:54 07.05.2022

Eight enemy attacks repelled, 22 vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Eight enemy attacks repelled, 22 vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

On Friday, May 6, eight attacks by Russian occupiers were repelled in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone, and 22 pieces of military equipment, as well as seven UAVs were destroyed, the JFO headquarters reported.

"During the current day, on May 6, the soldiers of the JFO group successfully repelled eight attacks of the enemy... Ukrainian defenders destroyed three tanks, eight artillery systems (of which four MLRS), seven units of combat armored vehicles, three units of special engineering and one enemy vehicle," a message posted on Facebook reads.

It is noted that the air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down seven unmanned aerial vehicles such as Orlan-10.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:04 15.04.2022
Zelensky: Donbas is main target for Russia

Zelensky: Donbas is main target for Russia

09:32 31.03.2022
There are about 1,000 Wagner PMC fighters in Donbas – Pentagon

There are about 1,000 Wagner PMC fighters in Donbas – Pentagon

09:45 26.03.2022
Nine enemy attacks repulsed in JFO area over day, about 170 people, 36 equipment destroyed, three aircraft, three UAVs downed – HQ

Nine enemy attacks repulsed in JFO area over day, about 170 people, 36 equipment destroyed, three aircraft, three UAVs downed – HQ

20:48 19.03.2022
Ten occupier attacks repelled in JFO area in 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ten occupier attacks repelled in JFO area in 24 hours – JFO HQ

17:07 15.03.2022
Zelensky appoints Pavliuk as Kyiv regional administration head, Moskaliov as JFO commander

Zelensky appoints Pavliuk as Kyiv regional administration head, Moskaliov as JFO commander

11:33 13.03.2022
In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

15:29 11.03.2022
SBU detains two Russian infiltrators in Donetsk region

SBU detains two Russian infiltrators in Donetsk region

15:46 06.03.2022
Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

Russia plans provocations in southern Ukraine using forcibly mobilized residents of ORDLO – Interior Ministry

11:30 02.03.2022
Vereshchuk calls on intl orgs to provide humanitarian corridor in Donbas for evacuation of civilians

Vereshchuk calls on intl orgs to provide humanitarian corridor in Donbas for evacuation of civilians

11:18 02.03.2022
Russian authorities forcibly mobilize locksmiths, social workers and teachers from temporarily occupied territories into their army - JFO HQ

Russian authorities forcibly mobilize locksmiths, social workers and teachers from temporarily occupied territories into their army - JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

LATEST

Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Invaders shell Mykolaiv with missiles, multiple rocket launchers - AFU General Staff

Japanese defense minister: Confronting Russia will deter China

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Zhovkva, members of United 4 Ukraine discuss supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD