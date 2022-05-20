Facts

10:44 20.05.2022

Ukrainian military repel 14 enemy attacks in 24 hours, destroy 28 pieces of equipment, shoot down one drone - JFO HQ

1 min read
Ukrainian military repel 14 enemy attacks in 24 hours, destroy 28 pieces of equipment, shoot down one drone - JFO HQ

Over the past day in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 14 attacks of the aggressor, destroyed 28 units of ground equipment, shot down one drone, the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation reported.

"Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping repelled 14 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues in two locations. Over the past day, the military personnel of the Joint Forces grouping have destroyed: eight tanks; 14 armored vehicles; six vehicles. Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type," a message posted on Facebook on Thursday said.

The headquarters reports that Russian invaders fired at about 50 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged more than 40 civilian objects of them: 31 residential buildings, a sanatorium, a sports complex, a technical school hostel, an office of Sberbank, a regional department of education, a transport company, a gas pipeline.

"As a result of these attacks, at least eight civilians were killed, nine more were injured. Rescue and search operations are underway," the statement said.

Tags: #war #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:39 20.05.2022
Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

Ukrainian volunteers face problem of bringing humanitarian aid into country – experts

10:28 20.05.2022
Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

20:15 19.05.2022
Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

Russian army concentrates its efforts in Donetsk direction, advance of invaders suspended in other sectors of front - General Staff

20:00 19.05.2022
European Parliament asks to create special intl tribunal to prosecute both leaders and servicemen of Russia, Belarus for war crimes in Ukraine

European Parliament asks to create special intl tribunal to prosecute both leaders and servicemen of Russia, Belarus for war crimes in Ukraine

13:14 18.05.2022
Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

11:53 18.05.2022
Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

10:33 18.05.2022
War with Russia moving into protracted phase – Reznikov

War with Russia moving into protracted phase – Reznikov

09:58 18.05.2022
Russian troops cannot demonstrate success at frontline, but try to do it with missiles - Zelensky

Russian troops cannot demonstrate success at frontline, but try to do it with missiles - Zelensky

09:24 18.05.2022
Occupiers fire on Merefa: over 30 houses, high-voltage line damaged

Occupiers fire on Merefa: over 30 houses, high-voltage line damaged

20:21 17.05.2022
War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

War unleashed by Russia leads to destruction or mothball of SCM assets valued at over $20 bln – Akhmetov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Zhytomyr region, about 100 houses damaged, three people injured

Russian occupiers shell school in Severodonetsk, three people killed

Prosecutor General at meeting with head of Supreme Court: we must uphold international standards of justice

Russian army has lost about 28,700 soldiers during full–scale invasion of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Ukraine to build another MRIYA aircraft – Zelensky

Blinkin approves provision of additional US weapons, equipment and materials to Ukraine for $100 mln

Zaluzhny takes part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at commanders-in-Chief level

Zelensky welcomes decision of US Senate to provide assistance to Ukraine of almost $40 bln

Kuleba: Russia loses interest in negotiations after meeting in Istanbul

US Senate approves nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD