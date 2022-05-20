Ukrainian military repel 14 enemy attacks in 24 hours, destroy 28 pieces of equipment, shoot down one drone - JFO HQ

Over the past day in Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 14 attacks of the aggressor, destroyed 28 units of ground equipment, shot down one drone, the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation reported.

"Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping repelled 14 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues in two locations. Over the past day, the military personnel of the Joint Forces grouping have destroyed: eight tanks; 14 armored vehicles; six vehicles. Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type," a message posted on Facebook on Thursday said.

The headquarters reports that Russian invaders fired at about 50 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged more than 40 civilian objects of them: 31 residential buildings, a sanatorium, a sports complex, a technical school hostel, an office of Sberbank, a regional department of education, a transport company, a gas pipeline.

"As a result of these attacks, at least eight civilians were killed, nine more were injured. Rescue and search operations are underway," the statement said.