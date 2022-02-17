Facts

17:09 17.02.2022

JFO HQ records 42 attacks on contact line in Donbas at 15.00

1 min read
The Russian Armed Forces have launched provocative shelling along the entire line of contact in Donbas as of 15:00 on Thursday, the headquarters of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

According to the headquarters, a total of 42 shelling was recorded, including in the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region, and the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint was also fired upon.

Shelling from a tank was recorded on Svitlodarsk Bulge.

In the area of ​​​​Maryinka and Pisky, shelling was noted from early morning, mainly from 120-mm mortars.

In the Mariupol area, where President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was in the morning, shelling from 120-mm mortars, SMG-9 and AGS was recorded.

And Maryinka, according to the headquarters, wounded a civilian.

The Ukrainian part of the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of the Parties (JCCC), according to the headquarters, "took measures to introduce the Silence regime using a coordination mechanism to respond to violations of the ceasefire."

Tags: #shelling #jfo
