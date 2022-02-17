JFO HQ records 42 attacks on contact line in Donbas at 15.00

The Russian Armed Forces have launched provocative shelling along the entire line of contact in Donbas as of 15:00 on Thursday, the headquarters of the Joint Force Operation (JFO) said.

According to the headquarters, a total of 42 shelling was recorded, including in the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region, and the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint was also fired upon.

Shelling from a tank was recorded on Svitlodarsk Bulge.

In the area of ​​​​Maryinka and Pisky, shelling was noted from early morning, mainly from 120-mm mortars.

In the Mariupol area, where President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was in the morning, shelling from 120-mm mortars, SMG-9 and AGS was recorded.

And Maryinka, according to the headquarters, wounded a civilian.

The Ukrainian part of the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of the Parties (JCCC), according to the headquarters, "took measures to introduce the Silence regime using a coordination mechanism to respond to violations of the ceasefire."