Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

During a meeting with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the importance of the European Union's support for Ukraine in strengthening the defense capability of the army.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, Zelensky briefed the head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry on the initiatives of the Ukrainian side to intensify the negotiation process within the Normandy format, and also stressed the importance of European partners' support for Ukraine's course towards de-escalation and peace.

"It is important that the EU and each of its member states support us today in strengthening the defense capability of the Ukrainian army," he said.

The president also noted the need for further active promotion of Ukraine through European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"I count on Spain's support for the prospect of our membership in the European Union," Zelensky said.

In addition, he invited the head of the Spanish government to pay a visit to Kyiv in 2022.