Facts

17:44 09.02.2022

Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

1 min read
Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

During a meeting with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky noted the importance of the European Union's support for Ukraine in strengthening the defense capability of the army.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, Zelensky briefed the head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry on the initiatives of the Ukrainian side to intensify the negotiation process within the Normandy format, and also stressed the importance of European partners' support for Ukraine's course towards de-escalation and peace.

"It is important that the EU and each of its member states support us today in strengthening the defense capability of the Ukrainian army," he said.

The president also noted the need for further active promotion of Ukraine through European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"I count on Spain's support for the prospect of our membership in the European Union," Zelensky said.

In addition, he invited the head of the Spanish government to pay a visit to Kyiv in 2022.

Tags: #spain #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:57 09.02.2022
We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

16:30 08.02.2022
Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

15:40 08.02.2022
Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

12:24 08.02.2022
Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

12:11 08.02.2022
In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

11:56 08.02.2022
Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

14:44 07.02.2022
Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

15:24 05.02.2022
Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

20:35 04.02.2022
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

15:44 04.02.2022
Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

Zelensky, Čaputová agree on talks to boost gas transportation from Slovakia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Ukraine registers 38,257 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire near Pisky, no casualties - JFO HQ

LATEST

Saakashvili says met secretly with Lukashenko in London to discourage him from recognizing Abkhazia, S. Ossetia

Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

No Russian officials to attend Munich Security Conference

Kuleba: Macron does not persuade Ukraine to implement Minsk agreements on Russian terms

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to visit Ukraine on Feb 9-11

Slovakia simplifies rules of entry for foreigners

Saakashvili accuses Georgian govt of corruption, shows photos of officials' homes in court

Commission to investigate case of shooting at Pivdenmash plant reveals facts of extra-statutory relations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD