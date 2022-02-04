Klitschko on his possible presidential run: This question can be asked in year

Leader of the UDAR party, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko is not yet ready to answer the question about his possible participation in the presidential elections.

"This question can be asked in a year and get a clear answer," he said at a briefing on the results of the XXV Party Congress on Friday, answering a question whether he or his brother Volodymyr intend to take part in the presidential election.

Klitschko believes that at the moment it is too early to discuss candidates, since the presidential elections are still far away.