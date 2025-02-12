Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:36 12.02.2025

Zelenskyy: Elections are not focus today, we need to stop war

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that holding elections is impossible now, first we need to ensure a safe life for Ukrainian citizens, "and then elections."

"I honestly think that we will all think about elections when we can all think about them. This is definitely not the focus today... We need to stop the war, put an end to it and return a safe life to our people. And then elections," he said in an interview with The Economist.

"How will people vote? And how will they vote in the occupied territories? Let's start with a simple question. How will they vote in Kharkiv? It's just that the city of Kharkiv today lives under controlled air bombs, under shelling, under missiles, and so on. On the first day of voting, for example, people went to vote. That is, they just went, and a missile flew there," Zelenskyy described a possible situation.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said "there will be no ceasefire just for the sake of a ceasefire." According to him, a ceasefire could be part of the end of the hot phase of the war.

"Then we need to understand what security guarantees are. Without security guarantees, a ceasefire just so that Putin can come in two months is impossible. And then the hot phase of the war will end. If it ends, then, apparently, martial law will end too."

And when there is no martial law, "then the parliament should hold elections. Announce the date, etc., and take legislative measures," Zelenskyy said. Asked about his presidential ambitions, Zelenskyy said: "Look, I will not let Putin win. This is what I live for. But the difference between me and Putin is that I am right. I protect my people and my family, and we are fighting for survival. I have no illness related to power. I love life and freedom. That is why I am fighting for freedom. And I have time, and he does not. He will definitely die soon. But I still want to live, to walk. I am interested in traveling the world after politics."

Tags: #zelenskyy #elections #war

