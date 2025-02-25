Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Presidential elections of Ukraine will be announced after the end of the war and the provision of sustainable peace, says the statement of the Verkhovna Rada, which, according to a member of the European Solidarity faction, Oleksiy Honcharenko, was adopted by the MPs.

"The Rada supported the resolution on supporting democracy," Honcharenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the resolution (№13041) on the statement of the Verkhovna Rada on supporting democracy in Ukraine in the conditions of aggression of the Russian Federation was supported by 268 MPs at the plenary session of the parliament on Tuesday.

"The Verkhovna Rada... states that the martial law in Ukraine introduced in the conditions of a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation does not allow for holding elections in accordance with the Constitution... At the same time, the Ukrainian people are united in the fact that such elections should be held after the end of the war. The Verkhovna Rada declares that Ukraine, as a democratic country, as soon as a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is ensured on its territory, by decision of the parliament... will announce the holding of presidential elections in Ukraine and ensure their holding in accordance with all international electoral standards," the statement says.

The statement emphasizes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was elected in free, transparent, democratic elections, and his mandate is not questioned by the Ukrainian people and the Verkhovna Rada.

"The Parliament... emphasizes the need to comply with the principle of institutional continuity of power stipulated by the laws of Ukraine, especially under the conditions of the legal regime of martial law, and emphasizes that President... Volodymyr Zelenskyy must exercise his powers in accordance with Part 1 of Article 108 of the Constitution of Ukraine until the newly elected President of Ukraine takes the post," the statement notes.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada did not have enough votes at its plenary session on Monday to adopt a resolution on supporting democracy in Ukraine (No. 13039).