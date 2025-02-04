Ukrainian side doesn’t discuss with USA the need to hold elections before late 2025 – Markarova

The need to hold elections before the end of 2025 has not yet been discussed with the Ukrainian side in the United States, said Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.

In an interview with the Karp'yak on Suspilne project, the ambassador noted that, at the same time, if the Trump team raises the issue of elections, Ukraine is ready for discussion.

"When this issue was theoretically discussed, in 2023-2024, our position was that it was necessary to end the fighting. During the war, we will not be able to provide full access to voting and candidacy," Markarova said.

Earlier, U.S. President Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that if a ceasefire agreement is reached with Russia in the coming months, the United States wants Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections before the end of the year.