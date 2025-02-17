Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:12 17.02.2025

Ukraine's elections being prepared for October 26, Poroshenko claims, but opposes their conduct

Presidential, parliamentary, and local elections in Ukraine are being prepared for simultaneous conduct by the current authorities on October 26 of this year, according to MP and leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, citing information from his own sources.

In an interview published on Sunday by Censor.net, when asked when he believes elections might take place in Ukraine, he stated: "Mark my words – October 26 of this year."

When asked what leads him to this conclusion, Poroshenko replied: "You know them; they are on Bankova Street [where the President's Office is located]. We have sources within law enforcement agencies. We have sources at the Ukraine Printing Plant, which is currently processing how many ballots are needed. We have sources within the Central Election Commission, which is starting to update the voter register. We have sources in the Ministry of Justice, which is opening its first office in Berlin specifically for election preparation."

"Therefore, I believe that the elections will take place at the end of the year. What will they be tied to? According to the Constitution, parliamentary elections must be held at the end of the year, even though they should have been held two years ago. And at the end of October, we are supposed to have local elections. The authorities dream of conducting all elections simultaneously. But the Americans are not allowing them to do so," Poroshenko stated.

At the same time, he believes that representatives of the current government fear leaving office and "are now preparing everything in such a way as to eliminate opponents and sneak back into power, undermining democracy, freedom, and electoral transparency."

Poroshenko also declared that he is categorically against holding elections in the near future.

He noted that he had been in contact with Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024), Valeriy Zaluzhny, but did not discuss elections with him.

"No, we did not discuss political issues because I stand by my position – I am against elections. I believe there could be a situation where there is no place left to hold elections. I believe the very existence of the state is now under threat," the European Solidarity leader stated.

Poroshenko denied allegations that he had allegedly told partner countries that elections in Ukraine should be held as soon as possible. "This is pure incompetence, unprofessionalism [in spreading such information]. They don't understand that if I incite international partners, I am shooting myself in the foot. Do you know why? I have meetings, but about 20-30% of them are confidential. If I consistently say in interviews that elections are suicide, yet then privately push for elections, no one will talk to me. That's a different kind of politics, not the politics of five or six managers," he explained.

At the same time, the politician believes that the sanctions imposed against him by the National Security and Defense Council effectively marked the beginning of the election campaign. "As of today, elections begin with sanctions because, in fact, they have become a kind of starting flag for the campaign," Poroshenko said.

Tags: #poroshenko #elections

