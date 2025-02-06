U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for the settlement of the Ukrainian issue Keith Kellogg called the possibility of holding elections in the country even during the war a sign of a healthy democracy, but noted that Ukraine should not hold them right now, because this directly contradicts the Ukrainian Constitution.

"They (the Ukrainians - IF-U) cannot right now (hold elections - IF-U), because it is in their Constitution. Ukrainians should not hold them until the cessation of hostilities. But we will reach a point where they will have to hold elections. And this is a sign of a healthy democracy," Kellogg said on the NewsMax television channel.

He said "this does not mean that Zelenskyy should leave, that means no." "The sign of a healthy democracy is the willingness and ability to hold elections even in the time of war. So I think that's a healthy sign," Trump's special representative explained. Kellogg said the United States also held elections during war.