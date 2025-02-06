Interfax-Ukraine
19:11 06.02.2025

Kellogg believes Ukraine should not hold elections until cessation of hostilities, but such opportunity is sign of healthy democracy

U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for the settlement of the Ukrainian issue Keith Kellogg called the possibility of holding elections in the country even during the war a sign of a healthy democracy, but noted that Ukraine should not hold them right now, because this directly contradicts the Ukrainian Constitution.

"They (the Ukrainians - IF-U) cannot right now (hold elections - IF-U), because it is in their Constitution. Ukrainians should not hold them until the cessation of hostilities. But we will reach a point where they will have to hold elections. And this is a sign of a healthy democracy," Kellogg said on the NewsMax television channel.

He said "this does not mean that Zelenskyy should leave, that means no." "The sign of a healthy democracy is the willingness and ability to hold elections even in the time of war. So I think that's a healthy sign," Trump's special representative explained. Kellogg said the United States also held elections during war.

