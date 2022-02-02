Facts

Kuleba: No reliable dates for possible start of Russian aggression against Ukraine

There are no reliable theoretical dates for the start of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, none of the available information allows make even an assumption about a date, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"There are no reliable theoretical dates for the start of Russian aggression. It all exists in social networks, reflections of our experts, citizens. But none of the available information allows make even an assumption about a date," Kuleba said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, Ukraine has complete information about the maneuvers and what is happening along the border of Ukraine, and if the exercises of Russia in Belarus "start to evolve into something else, Ukraine will instantly see this and prepare."

Tags: #aggression #russia
