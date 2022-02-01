Painful sanctions are most effective tool to cease further Russian aggression – PM

Sanctions are the most effective way to keep Russia from further aggression, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We seek peace, not war... Painful sanctions are the most effective tool that can cease further Russian aggression, and today we also coordinated actions on this issue," he said at a joint briefing with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Kyiv on January 31.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects sanctions to be specified, as well as a clear position regarding the non-use of Nord Stream 2 as an energy hybrid weapon.

In turn, Dombrovskis said that Russia continues to buildup military forces on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, and, in his opinion, this applies not only to Ukraine, but also to the EU.

He said the EU, NATO and the United States will continue to make efforts to force Russia to de-escalate the situation, and want to give a clear message to them that if there is further aggression, then the EU will impose major political and economic sanctions.

Dombrovskis also said that sanctions packages are being developed, they will be large-scale and will be introduced in relation to both individual personalities and economic, trade and financial issues.