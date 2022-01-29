Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

In Ukraine, as of Saturday morning, 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 7,163 people recovered, 149 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"During January 28, some 37,351 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine (5,341 children and 806 medical workers among them). Some 78,564 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 27,672 people received the first dose, 23,712 people received the second dose, 736 people received an additional dose, and 26,444 people received a booster dose. Also, over the past day, 3,340 people were hospitalized, 149 people died, and 7,163 people recovered," the ministry said in its morning update on the Telegram channel.