Facts

11:40 29.01.2022

British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

1 min read
British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit Ukraine in the coming days to hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British media reported on Saturday night, citing a Downing Street representative.

"He will reiterate the need for Russia to step back [in Ukraine] and engage diplomatically when he speaks to president Putin this week," said the interlocutor of British journalists.

"The prime minister is determined to accelerate diplomatic efforts and ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed in Europe," he added.

In addition, some UK media claim that London plans to impose additional sanctions against the "strategic and financial interests" of the Russian Federation on Monday.

In turn, The Guardian says on Saturday that Boris Johnson will visit Ukraine and hold a telephone conversation with Putin next week amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Tags: #ukraine #putin #johnson
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:04 29.01.2022
Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere goes on its first voyage to Antarctica

Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere goes on its first voyage to Antarctica

14:28 29.01.2022
Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

13:30 29.01.2022
Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

20:47 28.01.2022
USA still does not know if Russia going to attack Ukraine – Pentagon chief

USA still does not know if Russia going to attack Ukraine – Pentagon chief

20:30 28.01.2022
Ukraine ready to create defense alliances with other countries – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to create defense alliances with other countries – Zelensky

20:20 28.01.2022
Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

20:07 28.01.2022
Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

17:32 28.01.2022
Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend at least $4-5 bln to stabilize economy – Zelensky

15:49 28.01.2022
Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

13:04 28.01.2022
Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

Ukraine's satellite Sich-2-1 cannot yet generate enough electricity in orbit – Pivdenne Design Bureau

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere goes on its first voyage to Antarctica

Russia illegally detains two Ukrainian fishermen in Black Sea waters – Denisova

Ukraine sees 37,351 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Another plane with 81 tonnes of ammunition from USA arrived in Ukraine

Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, Macron discuss further diplomatic dialogue

Court rules to place National guardsman who shot people Dnipro in pretrial detention facility without right to post bail

US wants sanctions to hit Russian industry for threatening Ukraine – White House

Zelensky on possible Russian invasion of Ukraine: It's crucial to weigh one's words not to do harm at this trying time

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky considers destabilization within country to be greatest risk for Ukraine

Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

Biden, von der Leyen announce joint work on gas supplies to EU if Russia invades Ukraine

Reznikov: If Germany doesn't change its position on repelling Russia's aggression, Berlin will have to deal with problem of GDR

Kuleba calls media reports about conflict that occurred during Biden-Zelensky talk false

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD