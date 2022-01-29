British PM intends to visit Ukraine, talk with Putin – media

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to visit Ukraine in the coming days to hold a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, British media reported on Saturday night, citing a Downing Street representative.

"He will reiterate the need for Russia to step back [in Ukraine] and engage diplomatically when he speaks to president Putin this week," said the interlocutor of British journalists.

"The prime minister is determined to accelerate diplomatic efforts and ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed in Europe," he added.

In addition, some UK media claim that London plans to impose additional sanctions against the "strategic and financial interests" of the Russian Federation on Monday.

In turn, The Guardian says on Saturday that Boris Johnson will visit Ukraine and hold a telephone conversation with Putin next week amid fears of a Russian invasion.