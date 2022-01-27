Facts

10:49 27.01.2022

Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine has registered 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 154 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, January 26, Ukraine has recorded 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 (including 4,847 children and 797 medical workers); [...] Meanwhile, 3,016 persons have been hospitalized, 154 have died, and 5,237 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen 3.946 million COVID-19 cases, including 3.602 million recoveries and 99,738 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
