Ukraine registers 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 and 154 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, January 26, Ukraine has recorded 32,393 new cases of COVID-19 (including 4,847 children and 797 medical workers); [...] Meanwhile, 3,016 persons have been hospitalized, 154 have died, and 5,237 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen 3.946 million COVID-19 cases, including 3.602 million recoveries and 99,738 deaths.