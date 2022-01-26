No options for sanctions against Russia excluded

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday, after Moscow received US responses to security proposals, said that in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, no options for sanctions are ruled out.

"When it comes to sanctions, I think, as you heard the president says everything is on the table. I can tell you this that the steps that we will take together swiftly [in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine] will go directly to things that President Putin cares deeply about, including Russia's ability to engage economically and financially, including its ability to develop technology for the sectors that it cares most about like defense and like high tech," Blinken said during a press conference.

He said the United States and its allies in Europe are committed to protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, as well as its independence.