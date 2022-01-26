Ukraine reports 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 and 141 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, January 25, Ukraine has recorded 24,321 new cases of COVID-19 (including 2,809 children and 642 medical workers). [...] Meanwhile, 3,073 people have been hospitalized, 141 have died, and 5,514 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,913,809 coronavirus cases, including 3,596,715 recoveries and 99,584 deaths, the ministry said.