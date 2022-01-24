Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Ukraine has 12,915 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 2,430 recoveries and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, January 23, Ukraine has recorded 12,915 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,826 children and 224 medical workers), while 22,541 persons have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 8,280 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 8,835 who received the second dose, 87 who received an additional dose, and 5,339 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 1,836 people have been hospitalized, 67 have died, and 2,430 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine reported 15,444 new infections the day before.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,870,370 COVID-19 cases, including 3,585,338 recoveries and 99,282 deaths.

Meanwhile, 15,164,118 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, among them 15,164,116 who received the first shot of a vaccine, 14,466,084 who received both doses, 13,108 who received an additional dose, and 208,784 who received a booster shot. In all, 29,852,092 shots have been administered to date.