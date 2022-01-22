Facts

13:48 22.01.2022

Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

1 min read
Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

As of Saturday morning, some 22,473 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 4,610 people recovered, 136 died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"During the day on January 21, some 22,473 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (including 2,838 children, 535 health workers); 91,310 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 31,848 people received the first dose, the second dose some 32,863 people, 748 people received an additional dose, while 25,851 people received a booster dose, 2,608 people were hospitalized over the past day, 136 deaths, 4,610 people recovered.

For the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 3.842 million people have infected; some 3.581 million people recovered and some 99,129 people died.

