Ukraine records 22,473 new COVID-19 cases per day, 4,610 recovered, 136 died

"During the day on January 21, some 22,473 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine (including 2,838 children, 535 health workers); 91,310 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 31,848 people received the first dose, the second dose some 32,863 people, 748 people received an additional dose, while 25,851 people received a booster dose, 2,608 people were hospitalized over the past day, 136 deaths, 4,610 people recovered.

For the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 3.842 million people have infected; some 3.581 million people recovered and some 99,129 people died.