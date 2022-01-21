Facts

09:52 21.01.2022

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has recorded 20,156 new infections, along with 4,486 recoveries and 150 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Telegram on Friday.

"Over the past day, January 20, Ukraine has registered 20,156 new cases of COVID-19, including 2,464 children and 429 medical workers, while 86,146 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 29,250 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 34,905 who received the second dose, 736 who received an additional dose, and 21,255 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 2,226 people have been hospitalized, 150 have died, and 4,486 have recovered, "the ministry said.

Ukraine's COVID-19 total caseload since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 3,819,538, including 3,576,268 recoveries and 98,993 deaths.

To date, 15,109,351 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
