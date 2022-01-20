Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has seen a surge in COVID-19 morbidity rates, recording 18,479 new infections and 131 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

"Over the past day, January 19, Ukraine has registered 18,479 new cases of COVID-19, including 2,044 children and 492 medical workers, while 74,759 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 26,976 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 32,338 who received the second dose, 518 who received an additional dose, and 14,927 who received a booster shot," the ministry said on Telegram.

"In the past 24 hours, 2,151 people have been hospitalized, 131 have died, and 4,446 have recovered," the ministry said.

Ukraine reported 12,815 new cases of COVID-19 on January 19.

Ukraine's COVID-19 total caseload since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 3.799 million, including 3.572 million recoveries and 98,843 deaths.

To date, 15.080 million people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine.