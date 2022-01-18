Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

Ukraine has recorded 8,558 new cases of COVID-19, along with 5,761 recoveries and 188 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, January 17, Ukraine has registered 8,558 new cases of COVID-19, including 811 children and 304 medical workers, while 80,921 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 29,847 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 36,223 who received the second dose, 456 who received an additional dose, and 14,395 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 1,125 persons have been hospitalized, 188 have died, and 5,761 have recovered," the ministry said.

Ukraine's COVID-19 total caseload since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 3.768 million, including 3.562 million recoveries and 98,549 deaths.

To date, 15.023 million people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine. As many as 29.453 million shots have been administered.