Klitschko says his website attacked from Russia on Friday

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, has said that his website was subjected to a targeted DDoS-attack from the Russian territory on Friday but was later working normally when the mayor posted his message on Telegram.

"This afternoon [Friday], there was a DDoS attack on the official website of the Kyiv mayor (kyiv.klichko.org). Somebody has made a premeditated attempt to put it down. Our technical experts find that most of the simultaneous calls to the website came from the territory of the Russian Federation. Defensive mechanisms went off on the website, and it is now working normally," Klitschko said in a statement on Telegram on Friday.

As was reported earlier, a global hacker attack on the Ukrainian government's websites took place late at night on January 13 and in the early hours of January 14. The attack paralyzed the websites of Ukraine's Ministry of Education and Science, the Foreign Ministry, the State Emergencies Service, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Energy Ministry, and the website Diia. Presently, they are all working again.