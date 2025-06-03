Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:39 03.06.2025

European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko

1 min read
European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/4738

A joint visit of mayors of European cities to Kyiv will take place at the end of August this year, during which joint projects for implementation in the capital of Ukraine will be identified, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said after a meeting with Brussels Mayor Philippe Close.

"On August 27-28, a group of mayors of European cities will arrive in Kyiv with a symbolic visit of solidarity. Together, we will inspect infrastructure facilities damaged by Russian shelling. We will visit the "Medical Center for Rehabilitation and Palliative Care," the Prosthetics Center. In particular, to determine the needs for medical equipment for the recovery of our military and veterans, with which partners can help us. We will identify joint projects with our colleagues that we will implement with the participation of Kyiv's partner cities," Klitschko wrote in Telegram.

During the meeting in Brussels, the mayors also discussed further cooperation between the cities.

"Brussels will donate three more ambulances as humanitarian aid within the framework of intercity cooperation. Thank you to Philippe Clos, the Brussels community for your constant help and support. And for involving an even wider circle of our friends in it!" Klitschko added.

Tags: #klitschko #mayors #visit

