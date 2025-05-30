Kyiv health department chief to held accountable, if guilty – petition response

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, in response to the petition, stated that if facts of violations in the work of the Director of the Department of Health of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) Valentina Ginzburg are established, she will be brought to disciplinary responsibility.

"In the event of the establishment of facts that may serve as grounds for bringing the head of the Department of Health of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (Kyiv City State Administration) to disciplinary responsibility, appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the requirements of current legislation," Klitschko said in response to the petition.

At the same time, it is noted that dismissal from a civil service position is an exceptional type of disciplinary punishment and can be applied, among other things, only in the case of: committing such a disciplinary offense as violating the oath of a civil servant, showing disrespect for the state, state symbols of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian people; abuse of official authority, if it does not constitute a criminal or administrative offense, use of authority in personal (private) interests or in the unlawful personal interests of other persons and systematic (repeatedly within a year) commission of such a disciplinary offense as absenteeism of a civil servant (including absence from work for more than three hours during the working day) without good reason.

Recently, an identical response was provided regarding the petition for the dismissal of the Director of the Department of Culture of the Kyiv City State Administration Serhiy Anzhiyak.

As reported. on May 1 a petition on the website of the Kyiv City Council calling for the dismissal of the Head of the Department of Health of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentina Ginzburg received the necessary number of votes for consideration.