Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

Six bilateral documents have been signed between the presidents, ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, state oil companies within the framework of the official visit of the head of the Azerbaijani Republic to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a joint Declaration of the President of Ukraine and the President of Azerbaijan, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of food safety. The corresponding document was signed by the heads of the joint commission of the two countries on economic cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk and Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

The Ministries of Economy of Ukraine and Azerbaijan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on issues of urgent cooperation in bilateral trade.

The document was signed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk and Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikhayil Jabbarov.

A memorandum of understanding between the ministries on cooperation in the agrarian sector was signed by Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leschenko and Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhayil Jabbarov.

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the energy sector was signed between the National Joint Stock Company Naftogaz Ukrainy represented by head of the board of the company Yuriy Vitrenko and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) represented by Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhayil Jabbarov.

A memorandum of understanding and cooperation regarding cooperation in the field of land relations, management of state-owned lands and the state land cadastre was signed between the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan. The document was signed by acting Head of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Serhiy Zavadsky and Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhayil Jabbarov.