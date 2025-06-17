Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 17.06.2025

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

3 min read
Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement
Photo: SES

A combined missile and drone attack by Russian forces on the night of June 16-17 is likely the deadliest attack on Kyiv in almost a year, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (Mission) has said.

According to local authorities, the attack in Kyiv killed at least 14 civilians and injured 114. The Mission team is working to verify the number of civilian casualties and assess the extent of the damage.

The latest attack comes as Russian forces have stepped up nighttime strikes using long-range weapons across the country in recent weeks, showering cities with hundreds of drones and missiles.

Ukrainian authorities said the Russian overnight attack involved 440 long-range drones and 32 missiles, of which 175 drones and 14 missiles were aimed at Kyiv. The attack affected at least 30 locations in seven districts of Kyiv.

"Kyiv was the worst-hit city in last night's attack, which targeted the whole of Ukraine. At least 14 civilians are currently reported dead and over 100 injured, making it the deadliest attack in Kyiv in almost a year," said Mission Head Danielle Bell.

Kyiv suffered similar or higher civilian casualties on 8 July 2024, when at least 32 civilians were killed and 85 injured in an attack that also damaged the Ohmadit Children's Hospital.

In addition to the civilian casualties in Kyiv, at least one civilian was also killed and 19 injured in Odesa, as well as Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, as a result of the use of long-range weapons.

Ukrainian authorities said that at least 3,340 long-range drones (loitering and decoy drones) and 135 missiles were fired into Ukraine in the first 17 days of June. Yesterday’s attack was the fourth time this month that Russian forces have fired more than 400 munitions in a single night. By comparison, Russian forces fired 544 long-range munitions in June 2024. Prior to yesterday's attack, the Mission had confirmed that at least 29 civilians had been killed and at least 126 injured in Kharkiv, Kyiv and other cities in June as a result of long-range weapons or their interception. In the Mission's May update on the protection of civilians, long-range missiles and drones have caused widespread civilian casualties across Ukraine this year. In the first five months of 2025, almost 50 percent more civilians were killed and injured in Ukraine than in the same period in 2024.

"Last night’s attack exemplifies the serious threat posed by the tactic of simultaneously using missiles and large numbers of drones in populated areas, resulting in civilian casualties and severe suffering," Bell said.

Tags: #kyiv #attack

MORE ABOUT

19:35 17.06.2025
As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

18:08 17.06.2025
Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

15:29 17.06.2025
PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

PM on Russia attack on Kyiv: Russia must held responsible

13:06 17.06.2025
About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

12:24 17.06.2025
Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

12:15 17.06.2025
June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

10:26 17.06.2025
Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

Putin deliberately launches massive attack on Ukraine during G7 summit – Sybiha

09:56 17.06.2025
Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

Enemy uses 175 drones, more than 15 cruise missiles on Kyiv – authorities

09:46 17.06.2025
At least five residents of Kyiv house destroyed by Russian missile missing – Klymenko

At least five residents of Kyiv house destroyed by Russian missile missing – Klymenko

09:44 17.06.2025
Direct hit of ballistics on 9-story building recorded in Kyiv, three children among victims – Klymenko

Direct hit of ballistics on 9-story building recorded in Kyiv, three children among victims – Klymenko

HOT NEWS

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

LATEST

After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

World must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism – Stefanchuk

The URCS is capable of acting as a leader in crisis situations, says Dotsenko

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

AD
AD