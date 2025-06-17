Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 17.06.2025

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

1 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine.

During a meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, Carney said they are providing additional military assistance – drones, helicopters, broader weapons – worth over $2 billion in assistance directly to Ukraine. In addition, he said they are disbursing the next tranche of credit based on frozen Russian assets, also over $2 billion. That is Canada's contribution and they will work with their European and other allies to do their part to provide support, which will be unwavering until they get a just peace for the Ukrainian people.

He added that Canada had also announced additional sanctions measures. The Prime Minister said the sanctions, primarily, against a number of individuals in Russia, against more than 40 organizations in Russia and abroad that are trying to facilitate sanctions evasion – the imposition of sanctions against more than 200 "shadow fleet" vessels that Russia is once again using to try to evade these sanctions.

