World must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism – Stefanchuk

The world must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism against the civilian population of Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"This is not a war for territory – this is open terrorism against the civilian population. And the world must react to it harshly and systematically," Stefanchuk said at a meeting with Luxembourg Defense Minister Yuriko Backes.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk briedfed Backes about the tragic consequences of another night attack by Russia, when the terrorist country fired more than 30 missiles and more than 400 drones at Ukrainian civilian cities.

The parties discussed key areas of cooperation: support for the defense sector, including the supply of ammunition, air defense equipment, and training of the Ukrainian military; deepening strategic cooperation on the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO. The topic also included the restoration of housing, infrastructure, and social facilities in Ukraine, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

The Parliament's chairman thanked for the consistent support of Ukraine, Luxembourg's humanitarian initiatives, and its principled position within the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children.

In turn, Backes emphasized Luxembourg's readiness to continue supporting the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom and independence.

"The security of Ukraine is the security of all of Europe," Backes said.

Stefanchuk is in Luxembourg on an official visit.