Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:30 17.06.2025

World must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism – Stefanchuk

2 min read
World must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism – Stefanchuk

The world must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism against the civilian population of Ukraine, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"This is not a war for territory – this is open terrorism against the civilian population. And the world must react to it harshly and systematically," Stefanchuk said at a meeting with Luxembourg Defense Minister Yuriko Backes.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk briedfed Backes about the tragic consequences of another night attack by Russia, when the terrorist country fired more than 30 missiles and more than 400 drones at Ukrainian civilian cities.

The parties discussed key areas of cooperation: support for the defense sector, including the supply of ammunition, air defense equipment, and training of the Ukrainian military; deepening strategic cooperation on the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO. The topic also included the restoration of housing, infrastructure, and social facilities in Ukraine, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.

The Parliament's chairman thanked for the consistent support of Ukraine, Luxembourg's humanitarian initiatives, and its principled position within the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children.

In turn, Backes emphasized Luxembourg's readiness to continue supporting the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom and independence.

"The security of Ukraine is the security of all of Europe," Backes said.

Stefanchuk is in Luxembourg on an official visit.

Tags: #rada #stefanchuk #luxembourg

MORE ABOUT

11:53 02.05.2025
Rada may hold extraordinary session on May 8 to ratify minerals deal with USA

Rada may hold extraordinary session on May 8 to ratify minerals deal with USA

10:03 01.05.2025
Luxembourg allocates EUR10 mln to support Ukraine's energy resilience

Luxembourg allocates EUR10 mln to support Ukraine's energy resilience

16:50 30.04.2025
Rada proposes to introduce military service contracts for people over 60 years old - MP

Rada proposes to introduce military service contracts for people over 60 years old - MP

16:48 29.04.2025
Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

Stefanchuk: No one but NATO countries have right to veto Ukraine's path to Alliance

10:31 03.04.2025
Stefanchuk explains why he doesn’t sign business trip abroad for Poroshenko

Stefanchuk explains why he doesn’t sign business trip abroad for Poroshenko

15:34 01.04.2025
Rada delegation discusses security cooperation with Japanese colleagues

Rada delegation discusses security cooperation with Japanese colleagues

14:59 31.03.2025
President of National Assembly of Slovenia arrives in Ukraine – embassy

President of National Assembly of Slovenia arrives in Ukraine – embassy

14:27 31.03.2025
Speakers, dpty speakers of parliaments from 17 European countries arrive in Kyiv – Stefanchuk

Speakers, dpty speakers of parliaments from 17 European countries arrive in Kyiv – Stefanchuk

20:53 21.03.2025
Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

Stefanchuk: Putin lies about wanting peace

19:03 21.03.2025
Stefanchuk calls on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in defense sector

Stefanchuk calls on Luxembourg to cooperate with Ukraine in defense sector

HOT NEWS

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

LATEST

After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

The URCS is capable of acting as a leader in crisis situations, says Dotsenko

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

AD
AD