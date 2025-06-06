Interfax-Ukraine
21:56 06.06.2025

Bodies of two more dead found under rubble in Lutsk, 30 injured

Rescuers have recovered from the rubble the bodies of two people killed in Russian airstrikes overnight in two different locations in Lutsk, bringing the death toll to five.

"Rescuers have freed a body from under the rubble on the territory of an industrial enterprise," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Friday evening.

"UPD: rescuers have freed the body of a deceased man born in 1998 from under the rubble of a destroyed 9-story building. The number of victims has risen to 30 people," the State Emergency Service reported a little later.

According to the department, rescuers, Red Cross volunteers, psychologists from the State Emergency Service and other necessary services are working at the site. A Point of Invincibility has been deployed to help residents.

As reported, on Friday night Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Lutsk, using missiles and drones, as a result of the attack a 9-story residential building was partially destroyed. Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischuk reported that during the attack Russian troops used 15 kamikaze drones and six missiles.

The bodies of two young men and one woman were found under the rubble of the damaged 9-story building. There were also reports of 16 casualties.

