09:53 18.06.2025

Carney release his own statement as G7 chairman instead of joint one

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney released a statement as chairman of the G7 summit while the joint statement of the summit participants was never agreed upon, reports CBC.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday responded to journalists' questions about the lack of a separate joint statement on Ukraine at the G7 summit after reports of disagreements with the US over wording regarding Russia.

The G7 countries have not issued a joint statement on Ukraine, despite the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a high-level meeting in Kananaskis, Alaska, where he called for a peace agreement, CBC reports.

Carney, as host, said he did release a chair statement which "expressed support for President [Donald] Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" and "recognized that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire, and they agreed that Russia must do the same." He said all seven leaders agreed to that wording.

"There would be things some of us, Canada included, would say above and beyond what was said in the chair summary," he said after being peppered by repeated questions about the lack of a joint statement.

