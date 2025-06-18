Carney release his own statement as G7 chairman instead of joint one

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney released a statement as chairman of the G7 summit while the joint statement of the summit participants was never agreed upon, reports CBC.

Carney, as host, said he did release a chair statement which "expressed support for President [Donald] Trump's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine" and "recognized that Ukraine has committed to an unconditional ceasefire, and they agreed that Russia must do the same." He said all seven leaders agreed to that wording.

"There would be things some of us, Canada included, would say above and beyond what was said in the chair summary," he said after being peppered by repeated questions about the lack of a joint statement.