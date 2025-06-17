Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:10 17.06.2025

The URCS is capable of acting as a leader in crisis situations, says Dotsenko

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross is capable of acting as a leader in crisis situations, according to URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross proves that the national society is capable not only of providing humanitarian aid, but also of acting as a leader in crisis situations, building partnerships, and transforming approaches to humanitarian response," Dotsenko emphasised at the opening of an international forum on the exchange of experience in the field of preparedness and response to war and international armed conflicts on Tuesday in Kyiv.

The forum is attended by leaders of national societies of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, representatives of Ukrainian and European government authorities, international humanitarian partners and academic circles.

Key topics of the forum include the role of national societies in armed conflicts, the legal framework for humanitarian activities, practical aspects of coordination, communication and planning in wartime, humanitarian diplomacy and adherence to the fundamental principles of the Movement.

Since 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale aggression against Ukraine, the URCS has been implementing large-scale humanitarian operations in unprecedented conditions. Today, the organisation is using its experience to create a space for cooperation, analysis and strategic planning that will help strengthen the International Movement's readiness to respond to similar challenges in the future.

‘Since 2014, Ukraine has gone through a thorny path in humanitarian response, demonstrating the strength and unity of the volunteer movement... This is an experience that will stay with us for life,’ emphasised URCS President Mykola Polishchuk.

According to Viktor Vitovetsky, Director of the Civil Protection Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the forum is not only a place to exchange experiences, but also to identify further concrete steps for cooperation and strengthening the capacity of both Ukraine and its partners. He drew attention to the issue of integrating the URCS into the Unified State Civil Protection System. According to Vitovetsky, this will strengthen and enhance the capabilities of the civil protection system in Ukraine.

"The example of the Ukrainian Red Cross confirms that even in the darkest times, humanitarian aid is not only an expression of compassion, but also a vital force that changes the world," said Hugo Slim, advisor on international relations at the British Red Cross, senior research fellow at Oxford University and expert on the ethics of war.

The forum will continue on 18 June.

 

