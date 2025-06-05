Trump: I'm with Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump, during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office, stated that he is "with Ukraine" because the countries signed a deal on mining.

"Yeah, I am with Ukraine. We just signed a big deal on rare earth with Ukraine, and... You know what I'm for, stopping killing, really, that's what I'm for again, a war that would never have started, should never started," Trump said, The Guardian reported.

He again touched on the topic of support for Ukraine from the United States and Europe, offering potentially dubious calculations, but then returns to the main idea:

"It's a little bit money, but not the money. The big thing, the big thing is the death," Trump said.