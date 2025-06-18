Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:29 18.06.2025

Defense Forces hit 28 areas of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 28 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces, one air defense weapon, a radar station, five UAV control points, an ammunition depot and two other important enemy facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel in prompt information on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 Wednesday.

