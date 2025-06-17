After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that the world community strongly condemn another massive combined shelling by Russia of Ukrainian cities on the night of June 17 and take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine.

The MFA said in the statement that the night attack by Russia was one of the largest during the full-scale Russian invasion. Dozens of civilians were reported dead and hundreds injured in Kyiv. Another woman died in Odesa. As of now, rescue and search operations are still ongoing. The number of victims may increase. Civilians and civilian infrastructure have again come under attack by Russian criminals.

"We are convinced that Putin deliberately ordered this shelling during the Group of Seven summit to make the leaders of the Group of Seven appear weak. He is deliberately demonstrating his complete disregard for international peace efforts, especially those of the United States," the statement reads.

It is noted that in the previous weeks and months, Ukraine has proven its commitment to peace efforts, while Russia, in turn, has not taken a single constructive step towards peace.

"Instead, Moscow is only intensifying terror, shelling, killing civilians, attacking Ukraine's energy system, and destroying civilian infrastructure. All of this shows that there is no alternative to increasing pressure on the aggressor. Tougher sanctions, in particular in the energy and banking sectors, as well as strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities will contribute to, rather than hinder, progress toward a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukraine calls on partners to strike at the Russian military machine and lower the price ceiling for Russian oil from $60 to $30 per barrel. This will significantly limit the Kremlin's revenues from oil exports and force Russia to reconsider its aggressive policy.

In addition, Ukraine calls for accelerating the supply of modern air defense systems to Ukraine, in particular the Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS/T systems, as well as additional ammunition for them, in order to protect Ukrainian skies and save lives.

"It is also time to move to the full use and confiscation of immobilized Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense industry and reconstruction of Ukraine. Such a decision would show that the aggression has not only political but also economic consequences for Russia," the Foreign Ministry urges.

Kyiv also continues to insist on a policy of peace through force, which means maximum economic pressure on the aggressor, a complete cessation of financing of its war crimes, disconnection from global financial systems, and total isolation of the terrorist regime.

"Peace through strength implies blocking all channels through which the Kremlin receives resources to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine, including a complete cessation of cooperation with the Russian defense industry and its international suppliers," the report reads.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that against the backdrop of terror against Ukraine, "Putin's attempts to portray himself as a 'mediator' in the Middle East are particularly cynical."

"We remind that the criminal regimes in Moscow, Tehran and Pyongyang are working together to destabilize the situation in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region. Russia is a destroyer of international peace and security, not a partner in its restoration. Counteracting Moscow, not cooperating with it, is the way to strengthen security in Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific," the department said.

Ukraine expects decisive steps from the G7 summit, the EU and NATO summits that will strengthen Ukraine and bring closer the victory of justice over evil, restoring respect for international law in general and the UN Charter in particular.