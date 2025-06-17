Interfax-Ukraine
18:08 17.06.2025

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

As of 17:30 as a result of Russian night strikes on Ukraine, 12 people died. Of these, 10 were in the city of Kyiv and two more people were rescued from the rubble in Odesa, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"Unfortunately, recent information is often subject to correction. Since during search and rescue operations, parts of bodies may be found, which are initially recorded as individual deaths. The final confirmation is given by forensic experts after analysis in a mobile DNA laboratory," Klymenko explained in a message on the Telegram channel.

He added that rescuers and police continue to work at the sites of strikes on residential infrastructure.

"The rescue operation is ongoing at two locations in Kyiv. There are still people under the rubble, so the work will not stop until everyone is found," the minister said.

