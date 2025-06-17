Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:16 17.06.2025

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has given its consent to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appoint Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

Some 273 deputies voted for corresponding resolution No. 13375 at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Kravchenko was born in the city of Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, on March 14, 1990. In 2007, he graduated from the Kyiv Military Lyceum named after Ivan Bohun. In 2012, he graduated from the Yaroslav the Wise Law Academy. He worked as an investigator for the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office for Supervision (2012 - 2014). He took part in the anti-terrorist operation under contract (2014-2015). He worked as a prosecutor in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (2015 - 2017). He was the prosecutor in the case where fugitive Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was found guilty of treason and aiding and abetting war. Kravchenko served as Chairman of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (April 2023 - December 2024). Since December 31, 2024, he worked as the Chairman of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

In 2019-2020, he applied for the position of SAPO prosecutor, but did not pass the selection. In 2023, he failed the integrity interview when he applied for the position of head of NABU.

The online broadcast of the session of the Ukrainian parliament is being conducted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) on social networks.

Tags: #prosecutor_general_post #verkhovna_rada #kravchenko

