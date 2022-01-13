Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 10,202 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 7,202 recoveries and 191 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, January 12, Ukraine has recorded 10,046 new cases of COVID-19 (including 590 children and 255 medical workers), while 102,580 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 33,452 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 53,342 who received the second dose, 749 who received an additional dose, and 15,037 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 1,676 persons have been hospitalized, 191 have died, and 7,202 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen 3,727,034 cases of COVID-19, including 3,537,826 recoveries and 97,928 deaths.

As of this date, 14,909,168 people in Ukraine have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 14,909,166 who received the first dose, 14,152,238 who received both doses, 8,088 who received an additional dose, and 56,178 who received a booster shot. In all, 29,125,670 shots have been administered.