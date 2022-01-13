Facts

11:07 13.01.2022

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 10,202 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 7,202 recoveries and 191 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, January 12, Ukraine has recorded 10,046 new cases of COVID-19 (including 590 children and 255 medical workers), while 102,580 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 33,452 who received their first shot of a vaccine, 53,342 who received the second dose, 749 who received an additional dose, and 15,037 who received a booster shot. In the past 24 hours, 1,676 persons have been hospitalized, 191 have died, and 7,202 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen 3,727,034 cases of COVID-19, including 3,537,826 recoveries and 97,928 deaths.

As of this date, 14,909,168 people in Ukraine have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 14,909,166 who received the first dose, 14,152,238 who received both doses, 8,088 who received an additional dose, and 56,178 who received a booster shot. In all, 29,125,670 shots have been administered.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:39 12.01.2022
Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

13:35 12.01.2022
Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

09:44 12.01.2022
Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

15:57 11.01.2022
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

14:24 11.01.2022
Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

12:20 11.01.2022
Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

09:44 11.01.2022
USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

17:56 10.01.2022
Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

16:25 10.01.2022
Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

LATEST

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

Zelensky instructs to expand restrictions on oligarchs outside of Ukraine – Minister of Justice

Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is not threat to Russia, but Russia to Ukraine

Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

Russia persecutes 130 Ukrainian citizens on political, religious charges, 121 of them are in custody – Denisova

Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier killed near Novotoshkivske

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD