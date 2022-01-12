Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 7,117 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 193 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, January 11, Ukraine has recorded 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 (including 409 children and 160 medical workers); [...] 1,898 persons have been hospitalized, 193 have died, and 8,077 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,716,988 COVID-19 cases, including 3,530,624 recoveries and 97,737 deaths.

More than 29 million shots of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Ukraine to date.