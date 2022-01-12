Facts

09:44 12.01.2022

Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 7,117 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 193 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, January 11, Ukraine has recorded 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 (including 409 children and 160 medical workers); [...] 1,898 persons have been hospitalized, 193 have died, and 8,077 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,716,988 COVID-19 cases, including 3,530,624 recoveries and 97,737 deaths.

More than 29 million shots of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Ukraine to date.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:39 12.01.2022
Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

13:35 12.01.2022
Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

15:57 11.01.2022
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

14:24 11.01.2022
Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

12:20 11.01.2022
Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

09:44 11.01.2022
USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

17:56 10.01.2022
Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

16:25 10.01.2022
Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

14:42 10.01.2022
NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

Another COVID-19 wave beginning in Ukraine

Shmyhal: We expect 2022 to be the year of COVID-19 pandemic completion

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

LATEST

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

Poroshenko's lawyers demand to schedule court session on day of their client's return to Kyiv

Russia persecutes 130 Ukrainian citizens on political, religious charges, 121 of them are in custody – Denisova

Nuland: I'm going to let Russians speak for themselves how long they can financially back placement of troops near Ukraine

Ukrainian soldier killed near Novotoshkivske

The "Jewish Library" has published a book about the Israeli secret service - Boris Lozhkin

Additional UAH 1 bln allocated for police salaries - Monastyrsky

About 150 Ukrainians apply for help in returning from Kazakhstan - MFA

Normandy format participants to continue contacts at level of advisers to agree on new summit of Normandy Four leaders

An-225 Mriya Ukrainian aircraft damages gear when landing in Poland – Antonov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD