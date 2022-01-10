Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

The joint task of Ukraine and NATO is to ensure de-escalation on the Ukrainian-Russian border, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said, following a meeting with representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The price for further aggression must be extremely high. At the Ukraine-NATO Commission stressed that a comprehensive deterrence package should be on the table, including painful sanctions," Stefanishyna said on Twitter on Monday evening.

During the meeting, she informed NATO partners about tense security situation on the ground, she said. "Russia attempts to shift the discussion by threatening with a new war without moving any step toward peaceful settlement within Minsk or Normandy formats. Our joint urgent task is to ensure de-escalation on the Ukrainian-Russian border," Stefanishyna said.