Some 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 recoveries, 76 deaths recorded in Ukraine per day

As of Saturday morning, 3,195 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine, 1,942 people recovered, 76 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"Over the past day on January 7 in Ukraine: 3,195 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (of which 151children, and 37health workers). Also over the past day: 1,752 people were hospitalized; 76 died; and 1,942 recovered," the Ministry of Health said in a message in the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on January 7, 7,177 new COVID-19 cases were detected per day, 6,632 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on January 6 per day, 4,571 new COVID-19 cases were detected on January 5, 1,746 were detected on January 4, 1,804 new COVID-19 on January 3, 1,863 new COVID-19 cases on January 2, and 5,026 new COVID-19 cases on January 1.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: 3,699,663 people fell ill; 3,508,451 people recovered; and 97,164 died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 14,800,318 people have got vaccines, of which 14,800,316 people got the first dose, 13,950,698 people received two doses, 5,787 people got an additional dose, and 16,216 people got a booster dose. A total of 28,773,017 vaccine shots were received.