Facts

13:44 08.01.2022

Political advisers to leaders of Normandy format countries to visit Kyiv next week – Yermak

Political advisers to leaders of Normandy format countries to visit Kyiv next week – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has announced the visit of adviser to the German Chancellor on foreign affairs Jens Pletner and Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Emmanuel Bonne to Ukraine next week.

"Over the past two days, I had a call with adviser to the German Chancellor on foreign affairs Jens Pletner and Diplomatic Advisor to the French President Emmanuel Bonne. We agreed to continue coordinating our actions in the context of the current situation. After that, I talked with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried. We discussed the current situation around the Ukrainian borders and security aspects," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Yermak also said that next week his colleagues from France and Germany, political advisers to the leaders of the countries participating in the Normandy format, will come to Kyiv.

As reported, on January 4, Yermak held telephone consultations with Pletner and Bonne before their visit to Moscow.

