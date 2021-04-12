Facts

Israeli doctor advises Ukrainian authorities to impose total lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

The pandemic in Israel was eliminated due to restrictions on movement and contacts, doctor of the Ramat Aviv Medical Center Boris Brill is convinced, as he said in a video that was shown by leader of the UDAR party, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko during online-briefing.

"In Israel, strict restrictions on the movement of people between cities, movement within one kilometer with tough fines and roadblocks managed to curb the pandemic. If we are talking about reducing the spread of the virus, we need to reduce contacts. And reducing contacts is only with the help of a lockdown. This is if we are talking about evidence-based medicine, and not about talking in the kitchen or on the street," the press service of Klitschko said, citing Brill.

The Israeli physician said that it makes no sense to impose lockdowns in certain regions without restricting the movement of citizens around the country.

"And if you do this only in your own yard, and someone comes from another yard, or from another city, it will also infect people. Restrictions on movement between regions is naturally justified, because this is one of the ways to prevent the transmission of the virus. Reducing contacts for all epidemiological standards reduces transmission of the virus and saves as many lives as possible," Brill said.

Kyiv Mayor Klitschko said the national lockdown is considered expedient not only by Israeli, but also by European experts.

"Israel, as you know, first by harsh measures, a total lockdown, and then by mass vaccination of the population, overcame a difficult situation with the spread of the virus. The specialists of the [Robert] Koch Institute in Germany, with whom I communicate, and Ukrainian well-known specialists, say about the same. I believe that those who make decisions today understand their full responsibility for the actions on which the health and life of Ukrainians depends today," he said.

