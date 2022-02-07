Advisors to Normandy Four leaders may meet this week - German govt spokesperson

A Normandy Four meeting at the level of advisors may take place this week, German government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said.

"Preparations are still underway, there are indications that it will take place as early as this week," Hoffmann said on Monday when asked by Interfax.

She noted that it was a meeting at the level of advisors to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries.

The Normandy Four countries dealing with settlement of the Donbas crisis include Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France.