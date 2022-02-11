During talks of Normandy leaders' advisers, joint document not agreed – Yermak

During the talks between political advisers to the Normandy format leaders, the parties failed to agree on a joint document, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said.

"Today we were unable to reach a single document. Negotiations continued for almost nine hours. But I would like to say that it would be very good if we could agree on something at the next meeting in the Normandy format after a long break. There is such a desire. We continue to work, and I think that we will meet again very soon," Yermak said at a briefing following the talks between advisers to the Normandy format leaders in Berlin on Thursday.