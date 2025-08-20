Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:31 20.08.2025

Interpipe joins green energy project in English Channel

2 min read
Interpipe joins green energy project in English Channel

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe joins the construction of an offshore wind farm project in Normandy, in the English Channel.

According to a press release, the company has supplied steel pipes for alternative energy projects around the world, supporting the industry's path towards decarbonization, the new project is another milestone on this path.

It is specified that almost 250 tonnes of pipes were sent to the order of a Spanish client for the construction of a wind farm in the English Channel, near the communes of Le Tréport and Dieppe. Interpipe products form the basis for the boat mooring platforms on each of the 62 wind turbines. The order included a wide range of pipe sizes, from 101.6 mm to 419.1 mm in diameter.

The company's pipe sales manager, Jorge Ruiz, notes that Interpipe already has several completed deliveries for geothermal and wind power plants in its portfolio.

"Harsh operating conditions, such as seawater in this case, always require products with improved performance characteristics. Our seamless pipes made of steel grade E355+N/S355NH, manufactured according to EN 10297/EN 10210 standards, meet all the additional requirements of the customer regarding mechanical properties and chemical composition," Ruiz emphasized.

Construction of the wind farm began in January 2024, and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Once operational, it will provide renewable electricity to over 850,000 people.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company, a manufacturer of steel pipes and railway products. The company's products are supplied to more than 50 countries around the world through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America and Europe. In 2024, the company transferred UAH 5.5 billion to budgets of all levels.

Tags: #normandy #interpipe

MORE ABOUT

20:25 06.08.2025
Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

16:13 12.05.2025
Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

Interpipe gathers reprs of 26 client companies on Lake Garda in Italy to strengthen relations

16:52 18.04.2025
Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

20:30 21.03.2025
Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

11:49 24.01.2025
Interpipe invests total of $83 mln in improving product quality, production lines in three years

Interpipe invests total of $83 mln in improving product quality, production lines in three years

19:36 14.06.2024
Interpipe Steel concerned about consequences of increasing share of imported electricity to 80% as guarantee of its stable supply

Interpipe Steel concerned about consequences of increasing share of imported electricity to 80% as guarantee of its stable supply

19:58 10.06.2024
Interpipe solves problem of lack of people in several ways – HR Director

Interpipe solves problem of lack of people in several ways – HR Director

09:58 07.06.2024
Zelenskyy, his wife take part in ceremony celebrating 80th anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

Zelenskyy, his wife take part in ceremony celebrating 80th anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

15:16 06.06.2024
Zelenskyy in Normandy: Important meetings ahead to strengthen Ukraine

Zelenskyy in Normandy: Important meetings ahead to strengthen Ukraine

19:43 26.03.2024
Interpipe masters over 210 new types of pipe products for EU market

Interpipe masters over 210 new types of pipe products for EU market

HOT NEWS

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

Defense tops Ukraine's 12-point government strategy plan

Govt approves UAH 15 mln payment to families of those killed in captivity; simplifies purchase, write-off of equipment for units

LATEST

Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

Naftogaz starts using EBRD's EUR 500 mln loan to Ukraine to purchase gas – Koretsky

Number of active cards in Q2 2025 falls most in 3 years, mono narrows gap with Privat – NBU

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

Ukraine's Epicenter Group to build 5 mln-tonne grain terminal at Pivdenny port

Ukrainian banks opened 14, closed 46 branches in Q2, Accordbank leads openings, Pivdenny leads closures

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

AD
AD