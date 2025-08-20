Interpipe joins green energy project in English Channel

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe joins the construction of an offshore wind farm project in Normandy, in the English Channel.

According to a press release, the company has supplied steel pipes for alternative energy projects around the world, supporting the industry's path towards decarbonization, the new project is another milestone on this path.

It is specified that almost 250 tonnes of pipes were sent to the order of a Spanish client for the construction of a wind farm in the English Channel, near the communes of Le Tréport and Dieppe. Interpipe products form the basis for the boat mooring platforms on each of the 62 wind turbines. The order included a wide range of pipe sizes, from 101.6 mm to 419.1 mm in diameter.

The company's pipe sales manager, Jorge Ruiz, notes that Interpipe already has several completed deliveries for geothermal and wind power plants in its portfolio.

"Harsh operating conditions, such as seawater in this case, always require products with improved performance characteristics. Our seamless pipes made of steel grade E355+N/S355NH, manufactured according to EN 10297/EN 10210 standards, meet all the additional requirements of the customer regarding mechanical properties and chemical composition," Ruiz emphasized.

Construction of the wind farm began in January 2024, and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Once operational, it will provide renewable electricity to over 850,000 people.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company, a manufacturer of steel pipes and railway products. The company's products are supplied to more than 50 countries around the world through a network of sales offices located in key markets in the Middle East, North America and Europe. In 2024, the company transferred UAH 5.5 billion to budgets of all levels.