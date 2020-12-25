Facts

09:02 25.12.2020

Potential of Normandy, Minsk peace processes not exhausted yet - Kuleba

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's decision provides for five possible scenarios for the development of events in Donbas, of which the first is now being implemented, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"There is a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, which has five scenarios for the development of events in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Now the events are unfolding according to the first scenario. When colleagues talk about 'Plan B', they obviously articulate the idea that it is impossible to be endlessly in the current modality of the process, but the potential of the Normandy format and the Minsk process is not exhausted yet," Kuleba said on the Ukraine 24 television channel.

He highlighted the importance of the work being done by Ukrainian representatives in the talks of various formats.

"The enormous work that our representative in the group of advisors to the [Normandy Four] leaders, Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, is doing, negotiating with German, French and Russian colleagues; there is still something to fight for and there is something to put pressure on. In the same way, our team in the [Trilateral Contact Group] TCG led by the first president Leonid Kravchuk; well, the atmosphere in the TCG is so-so, to put it mildly, the situation is destructive, sometimes it resembles an endless circle, but all of us are professional people and everyone understands that there is no other way now," Kuleba said.

Interfax-Ukraine
